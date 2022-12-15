TOWN OF FULTON — Newville Trails, a subdivision just off Interstate 90/39 at Newville, sits platted out. Streets are laid in a circle around it, poised for residential growth.
But it will be a quiet Christmas for the less than a dozen families who so far are the only residents. They’ve bought the few new completed homes on the 35-acre plot, where one big cottonwood tree stands sentinel, a relic of what was once farmland west of Lake Koshkonong.
Plans filed with Rock County planning authorities in April 2021 showed the then newly-platted subdivision could grow to have as many as 62 homes.
But as of this month, just a handful of dwellings have been built, and some are unfinished going into the winter months, with notes on real estate websites that show completion slated sometime next year.
Indications earlier this year showed homebuilding was poised to jump 20% in Rock County compared to 2021.
But according to Wisconsin Builders Association data, housing starts in the summer months flattened in Rock County, falling about 1% compared to the same period in 2021.
By the summer of 2022, the Federal Reserve had begun increasing its key interest rate, in an effort to stem inflation that has stung the economy.
That may have something to do with the pause in building at Newville Trails, where there is evidence that some residential wells were drilled earlier this year. But those are the only apparent improvements at otherwise inactive parcels in the hilltop subdivision, an indicator that some projects in the pipeline have gone on hold.
Kyle Carrier, a real estate agent in Edgerton who is marketing some of the Newville Trails homes that are either completed or moving toward completion, said he has seen new housing cooling off in the second half this year as mortgage interest rates have climbed.
Some buyers have begun to back off from borrowing on new homes as recent hikes in mortgage interest rates have tempered demand.
Carrier said interest rate hikes have brought a spike in monthly mortgage payments. On a $400,000 home, the increase in interest rates has on average added $900 per month to homeowners' mortgage bills. That has discouraged some buyers who lack the cash for a significant down payment, Carrier said.
“It's definitely slowed down, demand-wise. I really haven't seen prices slip yet, and I’m not sure if that's going to happen,” Carrier said. “It’ll really depend on what happens this spring. If they truly start to slow down rate hikes, I would think this spring could become pretty busy. It'll be very interesting to see.”
He said one Madison-area builder involved in new home construction in the Newville Trails subdivision intends to resume building there at some point.
For now, Carrier said, that builder has focused on building 40 or 50 new homes in a few other new subdivisions on the northeast side of Janesville and in Beloit. These are moves aimed at capturing pent-up market demand in key spots in the county, some within the rental market.
In one case, a builder Carrier works with to sell homes on speculation has sold 10 new single-family homes in Beloit to an investor who may rent the properties in the short-term. Carrier said the investor could close on more homes next year with the same plan if market conditions remain depressed.
Such a move — volume buying by an investor with the intent to rent the homes — is a bet on housing prices staying stable into next year. Hedging, the new owner can either sell off the homes if interest rates flatten or improve marginally next year. Or they could continue to rent the houses if rates continue to rise and people become more tied to renting amid a continued housing shortage.
Ryan White, who leads sales and marketing at custom builder Advantage Homes in Janesville, said his company has seen a modest cooling of the housing market in the northern part of the county, near the Dane County line. That's an area that just a few years ago saw 20% or 30% of all new housing starts in Rock County.
White said fewer people now seem willing to move out of the Madison area to find homes that are marginally less pricey. Like Carrier, he said that is largely because of interest rates climbing.
White acknowledged a moderate “slowdown,” but he said people who are looking to borrow for homes in the mid-$300,000 range are still taking out mortgages in the core market area in and around Janesville.
White said lenders now are getting more creative on packages for people so that rates can adjust down the road or so owners can refinance later when interest rates stabilize.
White stopped short of speculating on whether spring 2023 could bring an uptick in projects or a continued slowdown. He said the COVID-19 pandemic and its residual effects on the supply chain have made it tougher to make the kind of year-end forecasts he would have made in earlier years.
“There’s a crystal ball on my desk, but it remains broken,” he joked. “It’s still cloudy.”