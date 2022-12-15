JVG_221216_HOUSING.jpg
One house stands partially completed in the Newville Trails subdivision just north of the Interstate 90/39 interchange at Newville. The subdivision was slated to have 62 new homes when it was platted in 2021, but only a handful of people now live in the dozen or so homes built there.

 Karyn Saemann/ksaemann@gazettextra.com

TOWN OF FULTON — Newville Trails, a subdivision just off Interstate 90/39 at Newville, sits platted out. Streets are laid in a circle around it, poised for residential growth.

But it will be a quiet Christmas for the less than a dozen families who so far are the only residents. They’ve bought the few new completed homes on the 35-acre plot, where one big cottonwood tree stands sentinel, a relic of what was once farmland west of Lake Koshkonong.

