Rock County has many public cooling shelters that will be open this week to help local residents stay safe as heat indices of 100 degrees or more are predicted.
Record high temperatures are forecast for Tuesday, with Janesville expected to reach 97 degrees with a heat index of 103.
According to the National Weather Service, the combination of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity might push heat indices to between 100 and 105 degrees throughout Wisconsin.
Monday, meanwhile, carries the potential for severe thunderstorms in advance of the hot weather, according to the weather service.
Local residents are reminded to never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles; to drink plenty of water even when not thirsty; and to take frequent rest breaks in the shade or in air conditioning.
Cooling shelters
The Gazette has gathered a list of Rock County-area cooling shelters in Janesville, Beloit, Brodhead, Edgerton, Evansville, Milton and Orfordville.
In Janesville, the GIFTS Men's Shelter and the Hedberg Public Library are available. The Beloit Public Library is open for those in Beloit. In Milton, Milton City Hall and the public library are available. The full list with information on what days sites are open and if any locations have restrictions, is below.
GIFTS Men's Shelter
Address: 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville.
Hours: Overnight all week by appointment only.
Phone: 608-728-4941.
Other restrictions: Men only.
Hedberg Public Library
Address: 316 Main St., Janesville.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Phone: 608-758-6600.
Beloit Public Library
Address: 605 Eclipse Blvd., Beloit.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Phone: 608-364-2905.
Brodhead City Hall
Address: 1111 W. Second Ave., Brodhead.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Phone: 608-897-4018.
Brodhead Police Department
Address: 1004 W. Exchange St., Brodhead.
Hours: Lobby open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Phone number: 608-897-2112.
Edgerton Public Library
Address: 101 Albion St., Edgerton.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Phone: 608-884-4511.
Other restrictions: Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Eager Free Public Library
Address: 39 W. Main St., Evansville.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Phone: 608-882-2260.
Milton City Hall
Address: 710 S. Janesville St., Milton.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Phone: 608-868-6900.
Milton Public Library
Address: 430 E. High St., Milton.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Phone: 608-868-7462.
Orfordville Village Hall
Address: 303 E. Beloit St., Orfordville.
Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Phone: 608-879-2004.