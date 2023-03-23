01STOCK_OPIOIDS
Buy Now

JANESVILLE — Nearly two months after the death of an inmate, and with a budgeted-for body scanner system not yet installed, the number of inmates facing felony charges for bringing drugs into the Rock County Jail has recently ticked up.

Rock County court records show that four inmates have been charged since Feb. 1 with possession of drugs in the jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you