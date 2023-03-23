JANESVILLE — Nearly two months after the death of an inmate, and with a budgeted-for body scanner system not yet installed, the number of inmates facing felony charges for bringing drugs into the Rock County Jail has recently ticked up.
Rock County court records show that four inmates have been charged since Feb. 1 with possession of drugs in the jail.
“We are in a trend upward, we are seeing a lot more coming in,” Capt. Nicholas Brown of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said this week in an interview with The Gazette.
Amanda Buri, 33, was charge on Feb. 23 in connection with the Feb. 2 drug overdose death of a still-unnamed female inmate. Buri has been charged in Rock County Circuit Court with distributing fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver or distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail; manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver or distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail; and delivering articles to inmates.
Chad Bobzien, 45, was charged on Feb. 23, following a strip search, with two counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl in or near a jail.
Briana Ustaszewski, 32, was charged on Feb. 23 with two counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl in or near a jail. She was arrested as a suspect in a possible overdose but also for having drug paraphernalia on her. A deputy reported that Ustaszewski was acting strange during strip search, and a baggie of drugs was later found on her that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
And James Connelly, 25, was charged on March 14 with possession of narcotic drugs at the jail. According to a criminal complaint, Connelly allegedly gave fentanyl to another inmate which resulted in an overdose. A responding officer was able to revive the inmate with several rounds of Narcan.
One other inmate was arrested on March 14 on a drug-related charge, records show, but has not yet been charged.
Not new
Brown stressed that drugs coming into the jail is not a new occurrence.
“Any way that people can get drugs in, they’re going to try,” he said. “You name it, they can conceal it and there’s a possibility of bringing it into the jail.”
These days, drugs brought into the jail are often cut with fentanyl. Capt. Kim Litsheim said it can be added to anything and “just a small amount can kill you.”
Pat downs
Until the body scanner system arrives and is installed, and staff are trained to use it, jail staff have limited options for drug searches.
Litsheim said the primary way deputies and jail staff now check for drugs is with a pat down at the time of arrest and the do those several more times during booking and after an inmate changes into jail clothing.
Per state statue, a strip search can only be conducted with prior written permission “of the chief, sheriff or law enforcement administrator of the jurisdiction,” unless there’s reason to believe a weapon is being concealed.
A cavity search can only be conducted by a doctor, with a warrant.
Brown said jail staff also find drugs through tips from other inmates and trained observation.
Body scanners
Late last year, the Rock County Board took a key step toward buying a body scanner system designed to reveal the presence of drugs or weapons, or any contraband, on an inmate’s body. The county board approved as part of its 2023 budget spending up to $159,000 on a Tek84 body scanner system.
The jail had six fentanyl-related overdoses in 2022, according to a resolution passed by the county board.
But months later, the body scanner system has yet to arrive, after the county board in February gave final approval of the purchase.
Brown said this week that the shipment and arrival dates remain pending. And once the system gets here, there will be a period after it arrives to allow for mandated staff training.
“We need certification through the state because it is an X-ray machine,” he said, noting that “it could be months,” before it’s fully operational.
Inmate death
This comes nearly two months after jail inmate Nicole Lemke, 29, was found unresponsive in her cell around 1 a.m. on Feb. 2. She was later pronounced dead.
The Dane County Medical examiner Christina Figuroa Soto still hasn’t publicly disclosed Lemke’s cause of death. She told the Gazette this week that the medical examiner’s office is still awaiting toxicology reports. Fell said Lemke’s death remains an open investigation and Figuroa Soto said there are “lots of variables that need to be taken into account.”
The sheriff’s office has also still not confirmed that Lemke’s death is tied to charges filed on Feb. 23 against Buri in connection with the Feb. 2 drug overdose of a still-unnamed female inmate.
Fell, speaking with a Gazette reporter this week, still would not say if Lemke’s death and the charges against Buri are connected.
What is clear, however, is that an inmate did die on Feb. 2 of an apparent drug overdose.
According to the criminal complaint against Buri, an officer was assigned to investigate an overdose that occurred in the jail on Feb 2.
The officer reviewed video footage showing Buri’s arrest and booking, noting that it showed Buri whispering into the ears of other inmates. Buri and three other inmates including the inmate who overdosed were seen grabbing commissary items and going back into their cell.
The officer reported that he then saw the inmates leave the cell rubbing their noses which he took as an indication that they might be snorting something. Buri was then seen transferring her property from her cell to the cell occupied by the overdose victim, who later died.
Another deputy was informed that evening that drugs had possibly come into the jail. That deputy conducted a search of Buri’s body and found “hard” crack cocaine, described in the criminal complaint as a small plastic bag of white rock-like substance.
A corrections officer also found a small dollar bill in Buri’s cell, in her bin next to her ID card, folded into a square. It contained a small amount of white powdery substance later determined to be fentanyl.
In an initial interview conducted by deputies on Feb. 2, Buri allegedly admitted to concealing crack cocaine on her person when brought to jail. Buri told investigators that another inmate later approached her asking to trade her crack for heroin or fentanyl, but said the trade did not occur.
Buri was interviewed again on Feb. 7. During this interview, she allegedly disclosed she brought a one dollar bill into the jail which contained fentanyl, concealed it on her person.
Buri told investigators that she attempted to flush the fentanyl once in the jail but was unable to as other people walked into the cell.
Buri also told officers she had a small bag of white powder on her body which should have been found during the search. She said she thought it was cocaine but she had purchased it from a fentanyl dealer and said she was unsure of what it contained.
Officers said a baggie similar to what was described by Buri was found on the body of the overdose victim.