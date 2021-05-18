JANESVILLE
Artrageous Wednesdays will return this year starting May 26 through Sept. 29 at the Rock County Historical Society grounds, 450 N. Jackson St.
Running from 4 to 8 p.m., this outdoor event will be held every Wednesday at the Tallman Carriage House.
Local artists will display their art on the grounds, and residents can listen to live music and enjoy refreshments from food trucks. Picnic tables will be provided, but patrons can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Admission is free, but donations are welcomed.
Artists, performers and food trucks will be announced weekly on the Rock County Historical Society Facebook page.
In case of rain, the event will be postponed to Thursdays of the same week.