JANESVILLE — The Rock County Historical Society’s “Artrageous Wednesdays” return in June for another season.
Featuring live music, local artists, food trucks, beverages and children’s activities, the evenings will run from 5–8 p.m. on six Wednesdays between June 21 and August 2.
The weekly events are free to the public and held both outdoors on the RCHS grounds and in the Tallman Carriage House, 450 N. Jackson Street, Janesville.
The line-up of dates and performers is:
June 21 — Music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band.
June 28 — Music by Joymaker; featuring a Lincoln-
themed wrestling match by the Janesville Wrestling Alliance.
July 12 — Music by The John Nelson Band. Jimmy Hendrix-themed art.
July 19 — Music by Lunch Money. Gay pride theme. Dress rehearsal for the Janesville Performing Arts Center’s play “The Tempest.”
July 26 –Music by Gas Can Alley.
August 2 — Music by Banana Wind.
“Artrageous Wednesdays are evenings designed for community members to stop in, visit local artists, hear live music, and enjoy a summer evening on RCHS’ beautiful grounds,” said Executive Director Tim Maahs. “We are pleased to be partnering with local organizations, artists, and musicians to make these events inclusive and diverse.”
Picnic tables are available, or people may bring their own blankets or chairs. Small group tent rental and bottle service is also available by request.
Artists and food choices will be announced during the week of each event on the Rock County Historical Society’s Facebook page. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Thursday of the same week when possible.
Artrageous Wednesdays event sponsors are McCann Floors; Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC); Blackhawk Community Credit Union; Diana Shadel; Tom and Arra Lasse; and Glen and Grace Disrude.
