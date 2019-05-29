MADISON

Women artists from Whitewater’s Studio 84 will be showing their work at the LunArt Festival in Madison on Saturday, June 8.

The artists will show their work from 7 to 9 p.m. at the closing Gala Concert at the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, according to a news release.

More than 100 artists will be a part of the festival.

Studio 84, 121 W. Center St., Whitewater, is a nonprofit art studio that specializes in working with people with disabilities, according to the release. The studio is open, however, to those of all ages and abilities.

Tickets for the closing concert are available online at www.lunartfestival.org/gaia.