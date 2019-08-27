JANESVILLE

The artillery shell turned in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 16 was a real 90mm projectile, but it had no explosive in it.

Cmdr. Erik Chellevold of the sheriff’s office said he received the information Tuesday from the Winnebago County sheriff’s Police Bomb Unit.

The projectile was made in the United States, and the bomb squad believed it was from World War II, Chellevold said.

Such 90mm rounds were made at the Janesville General Motors plant during WWII, according to at least one source.

The U.S. fielded a 90mm anti-aircraft/anti-tank weapon during the war.

The bomb squad tried to detonate the shell with a shaped charge Monday, but the shell did not explode, Chellevold said.

A Janesville man drove the shell to the sheriff’s office in his car after finding it while cleaning his mother’s attic, the sheriff’s office reported Aug. 16.

Chellevold said that although this particular round had no explosive in it, residents should not move ordnance they find. They should evacuate the area and call 911.