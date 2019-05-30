JANESVILLE

The Janesville Art League is sponsoring “A Day Away to Chicago” trip June 13.

Travelers will depart at 9 a.m. from the Festival Foods parking lot, 2233 Humes Road, and return at 6:30 p.m.

They will stop at the Chicago Architectural Center, and art league member Deb Perrino will lead a walking tour of the Loop. Lunch will be at an iconic Chicago restaurant, and multiple rest areas will be offered.

The trip costs $85 for league members and $95 per guest.

Participation forms are available to download on the Janesville Art League Facebook page or at janesvilleartleague.org. Those interested can also call Kathy Burdict at 608-201-5428 or Deb Hall at 608-322-1182 for emailed forms.

