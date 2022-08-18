The names of the artists who will produce 5 new downtown Janesville wall murals, and fill sidewalks with chalk art during September's annual Art Infusion event, have been released.
The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Art Infusion Mural Committee on Thursday announced the names of the artists who will produce 5 new exterior wall murals and sidewalk chalk art during Art Infusion, that's set for Friday thru Sunday, Sept. 9 – 11.
The theme for this year’s Art Infusion event is “Find your adventure in Janesville, Wisconsin’s Great Outside.”
Murals
According to a release, 5 mural artists were chosen via a juried process managed by professional artist and wall mural expert Katie Stensberg.
Stensberg called it a “very exciting process this year with over 100 muralist applications submitted that included representation from four countries and 20 states. Most were exceptionally talented which made the process of narrowing it down very difficult.”
The wall muralists will begin working on their designs on Friday, Sept. 9 and hope to complete them by Sunday, Sept. 11, depending on the weather. Spectators are invited to view the art as it is being created and will have opportunities to interact with artists. Local residents can also follow the progress on the Art Infusion Facebook and Instagram pages.
Chalk art
Sidewalk chalk artists, meanwhile, will compete for cash prizes on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11 at Firehouse Park in downtown Janesville. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Chalk artists of all skill levels, including kids ages 10 and up and adults, are all invited to join the competition or to draw for fun.
This year's featured artists include:
Ivan Roque
Roque, a returning Art Infusion participant, will produce a wall mural at the back of Hodge Podge Place, 14 S Water St.
Roque is a Cuban-American visual artist from Miami, Florida, with a bachelor’s degree in visual arts from the Florida International University.
"Raised in the inner city of the infamous Carol City with a passion for the concepts of birth, death, renewal and social struggles, his influences range from the old masters to the new such as Caravaggio, Marc Rothko, Typoe and Gianni Versace," a release said.
"Roque’s achievements include working with rapper Denzel Curry, collaborating with major brands like Samsung, Becks, Seagram’s Gin, and Ultra Music Festival, and showcasing alongside artists such as The London Police, David Detuna and John 'CRASH' Matos," the release continued.
As part of Art Infusion 2021, Roque created a 100-foot-long mural known as “The River of Life.” Featuring a flowing river with animals and flowers, it is on the River Street side of the Rock River Charter School, 31 W Milwaukee St.
Emily Balsley
Balsley, an illustrator who lives in Madison with her daughter and husband, will produce a mural at St. Mary’s School 313 E. Wall St.
Her work includes book and editorial illustration, games and puzzles, posters, maps and murals. “Her stylized approach is colorful and bold, with a touch of quirk - and her hand-lettering and character-driven illustrations just ooze happy,” a release said.
As part of Art Infusion 2021, Emily created the installation known as “My Pet Park” temporary, pet-themed, family-friendly interactive art display. It featured several mural panels with bright and colorful images of everyone’s favorite pets and other animals.
Paola Delfin
Delfin, of Mexico City, will produce a mural at the Aramark Building, 310 W Centerway St.
From an early age, Delfin “found in painting and drawing a magical way to create her own world and stories, always finding endless aspects of beauty,” the release said. “Growing up in a land where art and culture always played a fundamental role, Paola understood the importance of involving society in the artistic process and making it available to any audience. Inevitably (she) found in public art the perfect way to do it.”
Delfin’s work “explores the different aspects in human essence, inviting all to reflect about the importance of the bond between the world surrounding us and ourselves, our soul and body, and our roots, and above all to help us remember we are all connected,” the release said.
She has created murals around the world including in the United States, Mexico, Cuba, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Austria.
Rick Malt
Malt, of Detroit, will produce a mural at Velocity Motor Sports, 115 N Jackson St.
Malt is a self-taught artist, who works in both aerosol and acrylic painting techniques, exploring themes of nature “across a broad body of work,” according to the release.
“From large scale murals and installations to intimate studio work, he focuses on the juxtapositions posed by nature - life/death, growth/decay, strength/weakness,” the release continued, noting that his art career “began with his passion for skateboarding, graffiti, and music."
"Influenced by the bold lines of graffiti and skateboard graphics, he reimagines natural landscapes and the characters that inhabit them, building from bold backdrops to create other-worldly scenes.”
Chris Silva
Silva, of South Bend, Indiana, will produce a wall mural at Genisa Wine Bar, 11 N Main St
“Chris’s creative pursuits are firmly rooted in Chicago’s urban culture,” the release said, noting that he "was an innovative figure in Chicago’s early graffiti and skateboarding scenes, and from that foundation proceeded to play a significant role in the development of what is now commonly referred to as 'street art.'”
He splits his time between working on large-scale commissions, producing gallery-oriented work, and leading community-based public art projects.
And "as a self-taught sound artist with roots in DJ culture, he produces music under the alias Lavish Catastrophe River, using 'the languages of visual art and sound because he attracted to their poetic, therapeutic, and transformative potentials,'" the release said.
“Chris aims to create visual work that is felt foremost intuitively, in much the same way music is experienced."
Leigh Alfredson
Leigh Alfredson, of Madison, is a returning Art Infusion featured chalk artist. She will be producing sidewalk chalk art at Firehouse Park, 113 N Main St.
Alfredson has a degree in graphic design and is a professional street painter in the Orlando, Florida area. She has been street painting and teaching this art form for over 25 years.
She travels all over the United States, Curacao, and Italy to paint, and helps organizations and non-profit groups hold street painting events as fundraisers.