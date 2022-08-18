The names of the artists who will produce 5 new downtown Janesville wall murals, and fill sidewalks with chalk art during September's annual Art Infusion event, have been released.

The Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Art Infusion Mural Committee on Thursday announced the names of the artists who will produce 5 new exterior wall murals and sidewalk chalk art during Art Infusion, that's set for Friday thru Sunday, Sept. 9 – 11.

