JANESVILLE
Janesville's annual Art Infusion is set for Sept. 4 through 12 and once again will feature large-scale painted wall murals and a chalk art competition.
Propelled by the success of the Black Hawk mural in 2019, the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau created a committee to commission painted wall murals for the 2020 event.
The effort added five new murals: "Diversity and Women’s History" by Jeff Henriquez, "Dog Bone Mural" by David Mark Zimmerman, "Origami Birds" by Stephanie Krellwitz, "Two Horses Mural" by Jessie Willyerd and Tim Cahill, and "Waves of Giving" by Karim Jabbari.
“The 2020 event saw great enthusiasm and support from the community and region, even during the height of the pandemic,” Christine Rebout, the bureau's executive director, said in a news release. “Not only has the growth of our art offerings provided delight for residents and visitors alike, it has enhanced our creative identity as a city and created a new attraction that is available for all to enjoy year-round, thus increasing the economic impact to our citizens.”
Committee members are seeking mural locations and interested downtown businesses for this year's event, and they plan to determine locations by May 1, according to the release.
Once the locations are decided, a jury process will open for artists to submit proposals.
Art Infusion also will offer sidewalk chalk art murals and a chalk art competition. Included this year will be free virtual instructions on sidewalk chalk art, according to the release.
For more information, call Rebout at 608-757-3171. To offer a donation, call Nigella Ryan at 608-774-0949.