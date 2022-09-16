ARAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
The merger of the Arrowhead and Lakeshores library systems would create a new system across three counties, including Rock and Walworth. The merger would put the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville; the Aram Public Library in Delavan, pictured here; and others into one library system.

 Gazette file photo

The potential merger of the Arrowhead and Lakeshores library systems has been approved by Rock County, clearing its first hurdle.

The Arrowhead Library System is made up of libraries in Rock County, including Hedberg Public Library in Janesville and the Milton Public Library. The Lakeshores Library System is comprised of libraries in Walworth and western Racine counties.

