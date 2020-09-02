FOOTVILLE
Complete with a fresh coat of paint and historically accurate lettering, the attack helicopter at the Footville American Legion Post 237 almost looks ready to fly again.
Steve Sarow, former commander at Post 237, said the 1968 Bell AH-1 Huey Cobra has long been a popular fixture in the community. Kids and families still take photos near the helicopter, which sits outside the American Legion.
Lights illuminate the chopper at night.
“It is a visual reminder of the past wars that contributed to our freedom,” said Sarow, a Vietnam-era Army veteran.
Sarow grew up in Footville, and military service has been a central part of his family’s history. His father, George Sarow, served in the Navy.
A team of six volunteers spent numerous hours repainting the Army helicopter by hand to freshen its faded green paint and cover a few rust stains. The group finished the project by adding a U.S. Army symbol, the original tail identification number and other lettering.
The warbird arrived in Footville in 2002 thanks to support from then-U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan and a host of local donors and advisers. Current post Commander John Harnack also was instrumental in the effort.
During its flying days, the 53-foot-long chopper flew with the 1st Cavalry 2nd Battalion. It could travel at speeds of around 200 miles per hour and was used during the Vietnam War to guard landing zones so U.S. soldiers could deploy. Sarow recalled seeing similar helicopters during basic training. He said the display in Footville is spot-on.
The helicopter’s original twin engines remain inside, and the cockpit is protected by titanium shielding.
Sarow said he is impressed by the hard work of volunteers and generous donors who have helped maintain the helicopter. Volunteers also wrote down historical facts for visitors to read at the site.
Sarow said it took tremendous power to operate the helicopters, which weigh several thousand pounds on their own and even more with rockets, machine guns and other armaments.
“To get off the ground, it takes a lot of thrust,” he said.