JANESVILLE

Owners of a local orthodontics practice have donated $10,000 to help ARISEnow reach its $6 million goal.

Mitch and Louise Pelsue, owners of Pelsue Orthodontics, announced the donation Monday, according to a news release.

ARISEnow, a public-private organization dedicated to revitalizing Janesville's downtown, is $200,000 short of its $6 million goal for its first phase of projects, according to the release.

Phase one projects included the construction of the west-side town square, The Bubbler interactive water feature, creation of the downtown festival street and the upcoming pedestrian bridge.

The Gazette was unable to reach a representative of ARISEnow by press time to learn what remaining projects the matching grant will help fund.

“Janesville has been good to us and our family. Louise and I are honored to give back by being donors to this dynamic community project that will benefit every resident, family and business owner," Mitch said in a news release.

“It is an exciting time for Janesville. By challenging others to contribute what they can, we are collectively helping to transform our downtown. No dollar amount is too small.”

The Pelsue Community Matching Grant Challenge will run until 5 p.m. Nov. 22.

Donations can be made online at janesvillearise.com. For more information, call 608-757-3160 or email arisenow@forwardjanesville.com.