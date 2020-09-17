Five area students have advanced to the semifinal level in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The program offers more than $30 million in scholarships to academically talented high school seniors. About 15,000 semifinalists will advance to the final round, and about 7,600 will receive scholarships, according to a news release.
The local semifinalists are:
- Michael Cobb and Breanna Yarety, Delavan-Darien High School.
- Anders Liesse, Evansville High School.
- Jack Adams and Joseph Murphy, Badger High School.
To vie for a finalist slot, each student must write an essay, receive a recommendation from a high school official, and submit a scholarship application that details his or her academic record, extracurricular and volunteer activities, leadership abilities, employment record and awards.
Scholarships are funded by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. and about 400 business organizations and higher education institutions.