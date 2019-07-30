JANESVILLE

Several Rock County law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a National Night Out event in Janesville on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

In the past, each department has held its own event for the national celebration. This year, several are joining in Janesville.

Officers from the Janesville, Milton and Clinton police departments will attend the event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff's Office also will attend, and other local agencies might be involved, too.

Janesville police officer Chad Sullivan said the partnership means more for all involved. Instead of having to split vendors and officers between multiple events, all can team up on one, he said.

"It’s going to make ours a really full event that I’m really excited about, and it's been a great partnership so far," Sullivan said.

Sullivan expects more than 50 area officers to attend, and more than 70 community booths of non-profit agencies and service organizations are expected.

“We’ve got a ton of people represented this year," he said. "It’s going to be fantastic.”

The event, which is free, will feature food donated by the Westgate Group and East Point Sports Bar.

The Taser demonstrations will not happen this year because of liability concerns, but other demonstrations with police vehicles and police dogs will go on. The area band Top Flight will perform.

Sullivan expects more than 5,000 people to attend.

“Without the community, we aren’t as successful. We have to have a good relationship with the community," he said.

“It’s about making ourselves available outside of the police car—to the kids, to the people asking questions so that they know they can talk to us.”

He said he realizes that when an officer makes a mistake and it's in the news, it can paint an ugly picture for the profession. He hopes area families will come out and see that local law enforcement is there for them.

“Let your kids meet a police officer in real life and get to know us," Sullivan said.

"That’s one of the biggest things is breaking that negative viewpoint of what law enforcement is."