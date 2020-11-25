JANESVILLE
All Rock County equestrian trails will close Monday, the Rock County Department of Public Works announced.
Closures include trails at Gibbs Lake County Park, Happy Hollow Park and Magnolia Bluff County Park and the Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail, according to a news release.
The gate to the upper bluff at Magnolia Bluff Park also will be closed Monday, according to the release.
For more information, call the county Parks Division on weekdays at 608-757-5450 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks.