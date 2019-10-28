Most area communities will celebrate the tradition of trick-or-treating on Halloween. The town of Delavan and Lake Geneva have already held trick-or-treating hours.
Residents welcoming trick-or-treaters should leave on porch lights during trick-or-treat times. Officials said participants should visit only homes that are well lit and have on a light.
The city of Janesville offers these Halloween safety tips:
- Wear light-colored costume so you can be seen in the dark.
- Use strips of reflective tape on your clothing and bring a flashlight to enhance visibility.
- Make sure your costume won’t cause you to trip or make it hard for you to see.
- Wear face paint instead of masks to help with visibility.
- Ask your parents or an older family member to escort you as you trick-or-treat.
- Trick-or-treat with a group of friends.
- Stay in your own neighborhood on well-lit streets.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Be extra careful crossing the street at night, and be sure to cross only at street corners and crosswalks.
- Wait until you get home to eat treats. Do not eat anything that is not wrapped.
- Notify police about anything suspicious.
Here is a list of times and dates for area communities:
Albany: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Town of Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Delavan: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
East Troy: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Fontana: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Footville: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Milton: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Orfordville: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Sharon: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Village of Walworth: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Williams Bay: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.