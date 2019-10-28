191028_HALLOW01
Most area communities will celebrate the tradition of trick-or-treating on Halloween. The town of Delavan and Lake Geneva have already held trick-or-treating hours.

Residents welcoming trick-or-treaters should leave on porch lights during trick-or-treat times. Officials said participants should visit only homes that are well lit and have on a light.

The city of Janesville offers these Halloween safety tips:

  • Wear light-colored costume so you can be seen in the dark.
  • Use strips of reflective tape on your clothing and bring a flashlight to enhance visibility.
  • Make sure your costume won’t cause you to trip or make it hard for you to see.
  • Wear face paint instead of masks to help with visibility.
  • Ask your parents or an older family member to escort you as you trick-or-treat.
  • Trick-or-treat with a group of friends.
  • Stay in your own neighborhood on well-lit streets.
  • Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Be extra careful crossing the street at night, and be sure to cross only at street corners and crosswalks.
  • Wait until you get home to eat treats. Do not eat anything that is not wrapped.
  • Notify police about anything suspicious.

Here is a list of times and dates for area communities:

Albany: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Town of Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Delavan: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

East Troy: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Fontana: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Footville: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Milton: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Orfordville: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Sharon: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Village of Walworth: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Williams Bay: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

