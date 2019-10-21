Trick-or-treating kicks off Sunday in some area communities, although most will celebrate the tradition on Halloween.

Residents welcoming trick-or-treaters should leave on porch lights during trick-or-treat times. Officials said participants should visit only homes that are well lit and have on a light.

The city of Janesville offers these Halloween safety tips:

Wear light-colored costume so you can be seen in the dark.

Use strips of reflective tape on your clothing and bring a flashlight to enhance visibility.

Make sure your costume won’t cause you to trip or make it hard for you to see.

Wear face paint instead of masks to help with visibility.

Ask your parents or an older family member to escort you as you trick-or-treat.

Trick-or-treat with a group of friends.

Stay in your own neighborhood on well-lit streets.

Walk on sidewalks whenever possible. Be extra careful crossing the street at night, and be sure to cross only at street corners and crosswalks.

Wait until you get home to eat treats. Do not eat anything that is not wrapped.

Notify police about anything suspicious.

Here is a list of times and dates for area communities:

Albany: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Town of Beloit: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Brodhead: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Darien: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Delavan: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Town of Delavan: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

East Troy: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Edgerton: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Evansville: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Fontana: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Footville: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Janesville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Lake Geneva: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Milton: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Orfordville: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Sharon: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Village of Walworth: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Whitewater: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Williams Bay: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.