Independence Day celebrations kick off with Freedom Fest, one of the area's largest free festivals.

Gates open at 10 a.m. today, Saturday, June 29, on the grounds of New Life Assembly of God, 2416 N. Wright Road, Janesville.

Carnival rides and live music from the Sidewalk Prophets, Jeff Deyo and Flame will mark celebrations. Fireworks will be set off at dusk.

The church's annual Day of Compassion runs during the festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mercyhealth volunteers will provide free health screenings and hand out bicycle helmets for children. Other offerings include family portraits, free haircuts, information of local veteran's services and a clothing giveaway.

Independence Day revelries continue with the Holiday Pops Concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the Marvin W. Roth Community Pavilion at Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will perform "Let Freedom Ring!" along with performances from the Badger Chordhawks. Food vendors will be on site. Residents are advised to bring their own chairs.

The holiday rounds off Thursday, July 4, with Independence Day on the Rock from 3 to 10 p.m. at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville. Festivities include inflatables for children, live music, a beer tent and food trucks. The Rock Aqua Jays will perform at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at dusk. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed.

Here is a list of known events in area communities:

Beloit

Fourth of July festivities begin with a pickleball tournament from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Wootton Park courts, 1451 Fourth St. The tournament will be round robin style and is open to all skill levels. Registration costs $20, and boxed lunches will be provided. To register to play, call 608-364-2890 or visit www.evenbrite.com and search for "pickleball 4th of July tournament."

Children are welcomed to participate in the Fourth of July bike parade from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Park lagoon, South Riverside Drive. Kids will decorate their bikes or scooters before a spin around the lagoon. Participation is limited to 50 kids ages 3 to 12. To register, call 608-364-2890.

Pops on the Rock caps off the holiday at 7:30 p.m. at Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park, 1240 Riverside Drive. The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will perform. Fireworks will follow the performance.

Brodhead

The Fourth of July parade starts at noon Thursday at the south end of 1st Center Avenue. Fireworks are planned at dusk.

Delavan

The town of Delavan Let Freedom Ring celebrations begin at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 4, with a pancake breakfast at the Delavan Fire Station, 811 Ann St. The fire department will sell raffle tickets at $2 each or six for $10 to win cash prizes. Admission is by donation.

Swimmers can cool down from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mill Pond Open.

The Independence Day parade restarts celebrations at 3 p.m. beginning on Sixth Street and ending at Phoenix Park, where there will be a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence and performances by Delavan Youth Cheer and UW Marching Band.

Lake Lawn Resort will offer the All American Grill-Out buffet from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the resort, 2300 E. Geneva St. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 4 to 12.

Concerts in the Park start at 5 p.m. at the Phoenix Park band shell, 111 E. Wisconsin St. Cold Sweat and Brew City Horns will perform.

Celebrations end with a flag ceremony from 9 to 9:30 p.m. at Veteran's Park followed by a fireworks display over Lake Comus.

East Troy

The East Troy Lion's Club hosts its Fourth of July Festival starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4, through Sunday, July 7, at 3072 Graydon Ave. Activities include a cornhole tournament, kiddie pedal tractor pulls, lawn dart tournament, live music and the East Troy Beer Tent. Admission costs $15 in advance and $25 at the festival.

The East Troy Community Band gives its patriotic performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Village square.

Fireworks are scheduled to launch at dusk Saturday, July 6, at Rossmiller Sports Complex, 3090 Graydon Ave. The East Troy Lions Club is organizing the display.

Festivities conclude with a parade at noon starting at the corner of Main and West streets. The parade will march to Graydon Avenue and will feature the East Troy High School Band, Pioneer Drum Bugle Corps, Red Hot Dixieland Jazz Band, Sun Prairie Marching Band and Oregon High School Marching Band.

Edgerton

The Edgerton Lions Club will celebrate Fourth of July early with celebrations Wednesday, July 3, from 4 p.m. to midnight at Race Track Park, 900 Stoughton Road. Activities include ball games, a petting zoo, music and food. Fireworks will light up at dusk.

Evansville

Celebrations kick off with the Fourth of July run/walk at 7:30 a.m. at Lake Leota Park, Antes Drive. The event includes a 10K run, 5K run or walk and a one-mile run/walk. Proceeds will benefit the Evansville Soccer Club, the Deb Olsen Scholarship Fund and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/WI/Evansville/Evansville4thofJulyRunWalk.

Celebrations continue all weekend with the Fourth of July festival from Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7, at Leonard Leota Park. A parade will begin festivities at 10 a.m. Thursday. The four-day festival includes a pancake breakfast, youth fishing tournament, church service in the park and cruise night at Creekside Place. Fireworks cap off the night at dusk.

Fontana

The Abbey Resort celebrates Independence Day with events from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4, on resort lawns, 269 Fontana Blvd. Sand volleyball, disc golf, inflatable obstacle courses, bicycle checkouts and scavenger hunts will provide entertainment, and a Fourth of July cookout will be served from noon until 9 p.m. Fireworks will light up at dusk from the barges off Fontana Beach.

Lake Geneva

The Grand Geneva Resort kicks of Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday, July 3, at its location at 7036 Grand Geneva Way. Laser tag and other family friendly activities are planned. A picnic begins at 5 p.m., and the Lake Geneva Food Pantry will collect non-perishable food items for local community members. The American Legion Post 24 will sing the National Anthem and perform a 21 gun salute before fireworks light up at dusk.

The Frank Kresen American Legion Post 24 Ladies Auxiliary picks ups celebrations with a parade and costume contest at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The parade begins at Dodge Street before making its way to Legion Hall, 735 Henry St.

Ridge-a-Palooza continues the party at 3 p.m. Thursday with a barbecue and live music at the Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50.

The Geneva National will also offer a barbecue starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at 1221 Geneva National Ave.

Fireworks will fire off at dusk over Lake Como to round off the night.

Milton

Celebrations commence at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, with the Lil' Lions Bike Parade at Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St. Other activities planned that day include the Milton Mile Swim, a carnival, beer tent and food court. Local youth musicians will perform at the Kids Rock Camp followed by Dem Horny Funkers.

Fourth of July activities resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, with the Milton Optimists Independence Day Run/Walk at Milton High School, 114 W. High St. Proceeds from the race will support youth programs in the Milton community. The carnival, beer tent and live music will start up again at 2 p.m. at Schilberg Park. A parade is scheduled at 1 p.m. Fireworks will shoot off at 8:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events is available at milton4th.com.

Sharon

Fourth of July fun begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, including big wheel races, water fights, a mechanical bull, bounce house, food vendors and live music. A parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from North Street to Baldwin Street and end on Martin Street. Fireworks will light up at dusk.

Whitewater

Independence Day celebrations span from Wednesday, July 3, to Sunday, July 7, in Cravath Lakefront Park, 407 S. Wisconsin St.

Various activities are scheduled over the fives days including the Miss Whitewater Pageant, the annual car show, a bags tournament, carnival, petting zoo and live music. A full list of events is available at whitewater4th.com.

A parade will start at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Fireworks over the lake are planned at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, and 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6.