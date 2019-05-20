Area communities have planned parades, ceremonies and other events this weekend in honor of Memorial Day on Monday.

In Janesville, flags will be placed on veterans’ graves at 8 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St.; Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1827 N. Washington St.; and Milton Lawns Cemetery, 2200 Milton Ave.

The Janesville Tank Company will hold a remembrance ceremony in honor of the Janesville 99 at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Veterans Memorial on the corner of West Milwaukee and North Franklin streets.

Monday’s events begin with a remembrance ceremony at 8 a.m. in the veterans section at Oak Hill Cemetery. Bill Murphy, a VFW dust-off crew chief in Vietnam, will be the guest speaker. The ceremony includes the placement of a wreath, a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

VFW Post 1621 will hold an additional ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Milton Lawns Cemetery.

The Memorial Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Academy and Milwaukee streets near the Monterey Hotel and Armory. The parade will travel down Milwaukee Street to River Street and stop at the doughboy statue to salute World War I veterans. It then will proceed to the Court Street bridge to salute Navy veterans buried at sea.

The parade concludes at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., for a Memorial Day program at the Veterans Plaza.

The program will feature a speech by Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson, flag-folding ceremony, performance by the Parker High School band, rifle salute, the playing of taps by high school band director John Beister and a salute to Gold Star Mother and Purple Heart recipients.

Patriot Pen contest winner Ella Jane Loveland will recite her winning speech, “Why I Honor the American Flag,” at the ceremony.

Here is a list of other known events:

Green CountyAlbany: Yesteryear Weekend begins Friday and runs through Monday in Legion Park and downtown. Activities include Reuben’s Run, an evening street dance, kiddie tractor pull, EMS dunk tank, live music and the American Legion chicken barbecue.

A Memorial Day parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Brodhead: The Memorial Day parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 1st Center Ave., and proceeds east to Greenwood Cemetery.

Rock CountyBeloit: The Beloit Marine Corps League will start Memorial Day events at 6:30 a.m. Monday by laying a wreath to honor veterans in Rotary Park, 1160 S. Riverside Drive.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. in South Beloit, Illinois, and proceed east through Beloit, ending on Park Avenue.

At noon, VFW Post 2306 will hold a ceremony at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Road.

Clinton: A Memorial Day parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday in downtown Clinton. The parade will travel to Clinton High School, 112 Milwaukee St., where a ceremony will feature guest speakers and school bands.

Edgerton: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard will perform taps starting 6 a.m. Monday at various cemeteries throughout the city.

VFW Post 2708 then will offer a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center, 200 Elm High Drive. Troy Bittner, an active military serviceman, will speak.

Emerald Grove: The Emerald Grove Cemetery Auxiliary will sponsor a Memorial Day program at 2 p.m. Monday at Emerald Grove Church, 8127 E. Highway 14, Janesville, where Lt. Col. Keith Bakken will be the featured speaker. Afterward, children will march to Emerald Grove Cemetery to place flags and flowers on veterans’ graves.

A cake and ice cream social will be held after the march in the Emerald Grove Church basement. For more information, call Jane at 608-752-4297.

Evansville: A Memorial Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday at Eager Free Public Library, 39 W. Main St. The parade ends on Cemetery Road, and a ceremony will be held in the cemetery.

Rally in the Alley will kick off at 11 a.m. at the VFW building, 179 E. Main St. The American Legion will sponsor a silent auction; food will be provided by BBQ Bob’s Brat Bunker, and Dan Reilly will offer karaoke.

Fulton: A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Fulton Cemetery on West Caledonia Road. Guest speaker David Fjelstad, a former American history teacher, will lead a program titled “Sacrifices That Have Made Our Nation Great.” Children will lay flowers on veterans’ graves, and a potluck lunch will be held afterward at Fulton Church, 9209 N. Fulton St.

Johnstown: A Memorial Day service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Johnstown Cemetery, 9937 E. County A, Janesville.

Milton: A Memorial Day ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Veterans Park, at the corner of Hilltop Drive and High Street. Mayor Anissa Welch will be the featured speaker, and Bill Whitford will give an invocation. The Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Milton will recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and Inga Cushman will read the names of deceased veterans. The program will close with a playing of taps and a silent march to Milton Junction Cemetery.

A fundraiser lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Park. Proceeds will help fund construction of a new pavilion in the park.

Orfordville: American Legion Post 209 will hold a Memorial Day observance at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Parkview Junior/Senior High School, 408 W. Beloit St.

Dave Wischer, Wisconsin American Legion state vice commander, will offer a Memorial Day message, and a parade will march to the American Legion clubhouse, 3913 Highway 213. A rededication will be at Memorial Park after the parade.

American Legion Post 209 will host a chicken and pork chop barbecue after the ceremonies. Meals cost $10 each. For more information, call Karl Stuvengen at 608-295-5959.

Walworth CountyDarien: Memorial Day services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Darien Cemetery, 500 N. Walworth St. Additional ceremonies will be held at Fairfield and Allen’s Grove cemeteries.

Delavan: The Memorial Day parade will start at 9 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Walworth Avenue. It will proceed down Seventh Street and end at Spring Grove Cemetery.

A ceremony will is planned afterward with guest speaker Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange. A roll call of deceased veterans, performances by school bands and a rifle salute will be part of the program. The event wraps up with a march to Old Settlers Cemetery and lunch at the American Legion, 111 S. Second St.

East Troy: The Memorial Day weekend corn and brat roast starts Friday and runs all weekend at the village square, 2881 Main St. Highlights include roasted sweet corn, brats, hot dogs, burgers and live entertainment. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

A Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Beulah Avenue and Main Street. The parade will proceed on Main Street to the village square for a ceremony featuring a rifle salute, roll call of deceased veterans, performances by middle and high school bands, and a talk by a local Badger Girls and Boys State representative. For more information, call 262-470-4694.

Elkhorn: VFW Post 6375 will lead the Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 100 W. Walworth St.. Nathan Bond, Walworth County’s veterans service officer, will be the speaker.

A parade will follow at 10:30 a.m., starting at the VFW Post 6375, 16 S. Broad St., and proceeding downtown to the Veterans Memorial Monument.

Fontana: A parade starts at 11 a.m. Monday at Fontana Elementary School, 450 S. Main St., with a ceremony afterward in Reid Park.

Lake Geneva: A Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the corner of Wisconsin and Broad streets and proceed to Flat Iron Park.

Lyons: A Memorial Day ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Monday at the municipal building, 6339 Hospital Road.

Walworth: Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 will hold Memorial Day ceremonies at 8 a.m. at Cobblestone Cemetery and at 9 a.m. at Brick Church Cemetery. Retired Air Force Sgt. Michael Long will be the guest speaker.

A parade kicks off at 9:45 a.m. at Walworth Elementary School and proceed to Walworth Center Cemetery for a 10 a.m. service.

Whitewater: A Memorial Day parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Citizens Bank and end at American Legion Post 173, 292 S. Wisconsin St.

VFW Post 5470 and American Legion Post 173 will host a program at 11 a.m. after the parade at the Legion.

Williams Bay: A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Cherry Street and proceed down Geneva Street to Edgewater Park. A ceremony will be held in the park at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Ron Grabski, commander of Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373.