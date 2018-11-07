Communities in Rock, Walworth and Green counties have planned a variety of events to honor veterans and current service members on Veterans Day.
Janesville’s salute to veterans starts at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, with coffee and doughnuts in the Traxler Park warming house, 600 N. Main St., courtesy of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 236.
Participants are encouraged to stay on the pavement at the park because of flooding.
The main ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the warming house. Vietnam veteran William Williams will speak on “Why Veteran’s Day?” Other highlights include a salute to military branches and Purple Heart recipients, a flag-folding demonstration, a rifle salute and the playing of taps.
The folded flag will be placed at the base of the battlefield cross, remembering the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918.
No chili lunch will be served this year.
Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 313 E. Wall St., has planned a ceremony before the 8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass to honor parishioners who served in World War I.
The Rock Valley Fellowship of Reconciliation and Veterans for Peace will hold a 30-minute vigil Sunday outside the post office, 1818 Milton Ave.
The Janesville Jets will dedicate two games as a “Salute to Service” at the Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave. All veterans and active-duty service members can watch the Jets play the Chippewa Steel for free. Games start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10. The Jets will wear special jerseys, which will be auctioned off later. Proceeds benefit VetsRoll and Housing 4 Our Vets.
Here is a list of other known events:
Beloit
Grinnell Hall, 631 Bluff St., will offer a program at 10 a.m. Friday.
Navy veteran George W. Olson will share his experiences in Iwo Jima and World War II. Pastor Carol Taylor will say a prayer, and the Goldenaires will perform patriotic songs. The Pledge of Allegiance, retiring of colors and playing of taps are planned afterward.
ROTC students will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and post and retire the colors.
Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. at the senior center. Veterans eat for free; otherwise, tickets cost $12 for adults and $4 for nonveteran seniors. To make reservations, call 608-364-2875.
On Saturday, a “Salute to Veterans” program and USO dance will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Center/Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
The program includes guest speakers and a performance of the national anthem and a song of thanks. The USO dance afterward will feature the Jack Farina Orchestra. The dance is sponsored by Ecolab, and refreshments will be provided.
Tickets cost $7 for members, $10 for nonmembers, and veterans get in free. Reservations are required, and participants can pay at the door. To reserve a spot, call 608-362-7835 or visit beloithistory.org.
Clinton
A color guard detail and program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 508 Front St. The guard will march from the hall to the monument on County X and Allen Street. Clinton High School graduate Joe Morouney will play taps after the national commander's speech.
The Clinton Senior Center will serve a free veterans dinner at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at 508 Front St.
Veterans and their spouses or guests should reserve seats by calling Chris Tracy at 608-676-4600 or Carol Pastorius at 608-752-3044 or 608-449-7467.
Clinton Elementary School, 301 East St., will offer a veterans program at 2 p.m. Friday.
Delavan
The American Legion will offer a short ceremony and rifle salute at 11 a.m. Monday at 111 S. Second St. with a chili lunch afterward.
Members of the American Legion also will visit local schools for ceremonies throughout the day: Phoenix Middle School at 7:45 a.m., Delavan-Darien High School at 9 a.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church School at 10:30 a.m. and Turtle Creek Elementary School at 2 p.m.
Edgerton
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will present a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the hospital's main lobby, 11101 N. Sherman Road.
A bagpiper will play military music, and a short program will focus on the history of World War I. Veteran photos and vintage WWI uniforms will be on display in the main hall. Attendees can vote for their favorite Rosie the Riveter costume.
At 11 a.m., the Veterans of Foreign Wars post will perform a 21-gun salute and play taps.
Elkhorn
The Walworth County Historical Society will present a program at 1 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Hall, 103 E. Rockwell St.
Attending veterans and current military personnel will be introduced, and Vietnam veterans will receive special recognition with a presentation of lapel pins. U.S. Army veteran Michael Clark will be the keynote speaker. Refreshments will be served, and the veterans museum will be open for tours.
Lake Geneva
Star Center Elementary School, W1380 Lake Geneva Highway, will serve breakfast and offer a veterans program at 9 a.m. Friday. Veterans interested in attending should reserve seats by calling 262-348-7000.
On Monday, a celebration and program will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road. A microphone will be passed so attending veterans can introduce themselves and share where and when they served. The seventh- and eighth-grade bands and choirs will perform.
Another program will start at 2 p.m. at Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St. Veterans wishing to attend those events can make reservations by calling 262-348-6000.
Milton
Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive, will serve a veterans dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $4 for children; veterans eat for free. Food is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
A recognition program will kick off at 11 a.m. Monday at the Milton Area Veterans Memorial, 440 Hilltop Drive. Mayor Anissa Welch will speak, and a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps are planned afterward.
Those who attend then will go to The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., for a free lunch. The Blue Notes will sing patriotic songs around noon, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Kimberly Graff and VetsRoll coordinator Mark Finnegan will speak.
Orfordville
The American Legion and a combined color guard will perform a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Parkview Junior/Senior High School, 403 W. Beloit St. A three-volley salute will follow a presentation of the colors. Retired Master Chief Petty Officer Ronald Flug will speak, and the Parkview choir will perform.
A chili lunch will be served after the program at the Legion clubhouse, 3013 S. Highway 213.
Sharon
Sharon Community Grade School, 104 E. School St., will host a program at 10 a.m. Friday. Residents can watch students give musical performances and readings. Local veterans also will perform ceremonial activities.
Whitewater
UW-Whitewater will offer a series of events and services leading up to a Veterans Day ceremony Monday.
Monday's ceremony runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Old Main ballroom in the University Center, 228 Wyman Mall. A presentation of the color guard and university staff speakers are part of the program. The Whitewater American Legion will conclude the ceremony with a 21-gun salute and taps.
The UW-Whitewater Symphony Orchestra will perform “Buffalo Soldiers” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St. The concert will be narrated by Richard Harris, UW-Whitewater coordinator of student-veterans and military services. Veterans, service members and their families can attend for free.
On Monday, the "Whitewater Heroes" exhibit reception runs from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Roberta’s Art Gallery in the University Center. The exhibit features photos, stories and artifacts from America’s most recent combat operations.
Williams Bay
VFW Post 2373 will offer a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday at the veterans memorial in Edgewater Park, East Grand Street.
