Communities across Rock and Walworth counties have planned many events to honor veterans and active members of the military on Veterans Day, which is Monday, Nov. 11.

In Janesville, the Janesville Patriotic Society will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.

The event begins with a flag-folding demonstration and a salute to the five branches of the armed forces. Three students from St. Mary School—Lila Miller, Russel Suiter and Tavyne Schnuck—will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Tom Stehura, a Vietnam veteran and the society's president, will speak on "Why We Owe Our Veterans A Debt of Gratitude."

The program also will honor Purple Heart recipients and remember Gold Star Mothers. A rifle salute and the playing of taps will close the ceremony.

In inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Traxler Park warming house.

Coffee and doughnuts will be offered at 9 a.m. in the warming house, courtesy of the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 236.

Residents must bring their own seating to the ceremony.

Here is a list of other known events in the area:

Beloit

Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St., will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

Veteran Larry Butler will speak about his seven years of service at Pearl Harbor. Afterward, Mark Finnegan and John Solis will lead a discussion on veterans services available through VetsRoll and Veterans Services of Rock County.

The ceremony will end with a performance of patriotic songs by the Grinnell Hall Goldenaires.

Clinton

A Veterans Day march is planned for 10:45 a.m. Monday. Participants will gather at the American Legion Hall, 508 Front St., and walk to the corner of Front and Allen streets, where the march will begin. They then will walk to the monument at County X and Allen Street, where a ceremony will be held at 11:11 a.m.

Other ceremonies are planned at 10 a.m. at Azura Memory Care of Clinton, 805 Sue Lane, and at 1 p.m. at Clinton High School, 112 Milwaukee St.

The Clinton Senior Center will serve a veterans lunch at noon at 508 Front St. Reservations were required by Wednesday by calling 608-676-4600 or 608-449-7467.

Veterans also are welcome to attend an open-menu dinner at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Butterfly Club, 5246 E. County X, Beloit.

Delavan

The American Legion will offer a special Veterans Day ceremony and gun salute at 11 a.m. Monday at 111 S. Second St.

An ambassador from the Philippines will speak at the ceremony and will be given a flag to take back to the Philippines as a reminder of the Delavan veterans who served there. Bill Carlson also will be a guest speaker.

American Legion members will visit local schools for ceremonies throughout the day starting at 7:45 a.m. at Phoenix Middle School, 9 a.m. at Delavan-Darien High School, 12:15 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church School and 2:30 p.m. at Darien Elementary School.

Elkhorn

The Walworth County Historical Society will host a Veterans Day program at 1 p.m. Monday at the Walworth County Historical Society, 103 E. Rockwell St.

The keynote speaker will be retired Army Lt. Col. Nathan Bond, who served 24 years in the Army. An introduction of veterans and current military personnel will conclude the program.

Refreshments will be served after the ceremony at the Veterans Museum at the Walworth County Historical Society. Museum tours also will be offered.

Lake Geneva

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 24 will hold a Veterans Day recognition program at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Lake Geneva Middle School, 600 N. Bloomfield Road.

The program will last about an hour and will recognize veterans for their service. Afterward, veterans are invited to stay for lunch served by the eighth-grade family and consumer science class.

A second ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 Main St.

Milton

A Veterans Day celebration and lunch will start at noon Monday at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St.

The Blue Notes chorus will sing patriotic songs before lunch, and Ed Butler, a VetsRoll volunteer, will speak after the meal and show a video of VetsRoll's recent trip to Washington, D.C.

To reserve seats, call 608-868-3500 before Thursday, Nov. 7.

Orfordville

The American Legion's Veterans Day program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St.

Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Kurt Stuvengen will be the master of ceremonies, and the featured speaker will be Guy Stricker, a former Marine and faculty member at Parkview High School. The school choir will perform, and a combined color guard will present the colors. The program will end with a three-volley salute by the post firing squad.

A chili dinner will be served at the Legion clubhouse, 3913 Highway 213, after the program.

Sharon

Sharon Community Grade School will hold a program at 9 a.m. Monday at the school, 104 E. School St. Students will give musical performances and readings, and local veterans will perform ceremonial activities. The public is invited.

Whitewater

Whitewater's Veterans Day ceremony will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Old Main Ballroom at the University Center, 228 Wyman Mall.

The program will begin with a presentation of the national colors by the UW-Whitewater Honor Guard and the singing of the national anthem. Amy Moore, a Navy veteran and veterans benefits coordinator at UW-W, will speak along with James Theres, a UW-W alumnus and veteran.

The program will conclude with a 21-gun salute and a playing of taps by American Legion members.

After the ceremony, a reception for the "UW-Whitewater Women of Valor" exhibit will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Roberta's Art Gallery in the University Center. The exhibit will be up until Nov. 22. For more information, visit uww.edu/uc.

Residents also are invited to tie ribbons on the Honor Tree from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 11-15, on the University Center concourse. The colored ribbons serve as silent thank-yous to veterans and active military personnel. The ribbon colors and meanings are:

White, in memory of a friend or family member who died serving.

Blue, in honor of a friend or family member currently serving.

Yellow, in support of all veterans and members of the military.

Black, for prisoners of war and veterans missing in action.

Purple, for UW-Whitewater students or residents who have served or are currently serving.

Williams Bay

VFW Post 2373 will offer a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the veterans memorial in Edgewater Park on East Grand Street.

The VFW also will pick the winner of the "Why We Fight" oil painting at the ceremony. The painting was donated by Mark Duran, an Iraq War veteran, Purple Heart recipient and internationally trained painter. Tickets for the raffle will be sold until the ceremony starts. Proceeds support scholarships at Williams Bay and Faith Christian high schools.