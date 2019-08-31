BELOIT

Rock and Green counties could face a worker shortage for the next decade, stateline area business leaders were told Thursday.

Rock and Green counties have an estimated 109,910 workers, but 90,894 could retire in the next 10 years, according to workforce data presented Thursday at a business education summit sponsored by the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation and Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce.

Keynote speaker Ted Abernathy, managing partner with Economic Leadership, a consulting firm based in North Carolina, said the nation's workforce is aging, technology development is accelerating, connectivity is increasing and customer expectations are ever-changing.

The nation has had 106 straight months of job growth, while the labor force continues to shrink, according to data from Abernathy’s firm.

“By quantity, we have fewer and fewer people that are ready for work,” Abernathy said. “We have a quantity and a quality issue.”

Attendees who took an electronic poll at Thursday's event indicated their top three workforce challenges are retaining talent, acquiring talent and sustaining an employee work ethic.

“Businesses are starved for talent, and we are starved for students in those same pathways,” said Blackhawk Technical College President Tracy Pierner. “The reality is that it is so important that we build strong partnerships so that future graduates work earlier to make decisions along those pathways.”

Pierner said Blackhawk Tech should be front-and-center in tackling future workforce issues with area employers.

“We won’t even scratch the surface of what’s needed to be done for your businesses,” Pierner said. “There’s a problem. We have to figure out how to increase the labor participation rate, and we have to figure out how to make pathways for our returning adult population.”