JANESVILLE– Community Members from all over Rock County and Southern Wisconsin joined Aptiv, a non-profit that provides services to those who are disabled, to talk and educate each other about what communities can do to accommodate its disabled members last Thursday night.

Sally Flaschberger, a project manager with Living Well at Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities said that they received a grant to work with Aptiv and eight other service providers to hold community conversations to really talk about how they can better serve their clients. The other piece of what the conversation is about is to educate people about what they know about people with disabilities.

