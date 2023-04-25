JANESVILLE– Community Members from all over Rock County and Southern Wisconsin joined Aptiv, a non-profit that provides services to those who are disabled, to talk and educate each other about what communities can do to accommodate its disabled members last Thursday night.
Sally Flaschberger, a project manager with Living Well at Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities said that they received a grant to work with Aptiv and eight other service providers to hold community conversations to really talk about how they can better serve their clients. The other piece of what the conversation is about is to educate people about what they know about people with disabilities.
“This event is about starting the conversation and taking the ideas and starting things from there,” Flaschberger said.
Aptiv is a non-profit that provides services for people with disabilities. The organization provides services wherever families and individuals need them. It serves 44 counties in Wisconsin. They have services for early childhood all the way through adulthood.
The goals outlined in the roundtable discussions were to create new relationships and broaden the local network; learn about community resources that help support people of all abilities to be safe, independent and connected in their communities; gain new perspectives and have an opportunity to voice different viewpoints and identify new strategies that can increase well-being and inclusion for all people with disabilities.
The last question asked was what can I as an individual do in the next six-months to support high expectations for meaning community involvement.
Those questions highlighted a lot of things that the community does to support people with disabilities like special dance classes, Dungeons and Dragons events and Special Olympics but many of the members brought up areas that needed work.
One of the issues highlighted by parents of disabled people and sponsors of disabled people was transportation. Maria and Ron Garcia, who were there with their son Mark who has Autism, said that there are car services for work and for doctors visits but there are not a lot of services for recreational things other than the citybus.
Mark Garcia is 27-years-old, lives by himself and works at Culvers in Janesville and his parents have had to independently get a car service for him so he can go to different places that are not on the bus line.
Maria Garcia said that Mark is part of No Limits, which is a dance class for people of any age with disabilities to learn and perform dances, at Life Dance Academy. She said that they pay a friend of a friend to take him to his classes because there isn’t another option for people with special needs.
The other thing the Garcias highlighted that the community could expand on is providing more activities for people with disabilities. Garcia said her son likes the Farmers Market but would like to see more things for people in his age group with a better way of knowing if these events are accommodating to community members with special needs. As of right now they get information from other parents in their groups at church and other organizations.
“There needs to be a better way of getting information about events that are inclusive to people with disabilities,” Ron Garcia said. “Mark looks stuff up on his own and so do we but it’s hard to know if it is safe for him”
Garcia suggested a way of being more inclusive is if a movie theater could have one night where they offer a movie showing that is accommodating to people with sensory issues.
Another way to be more inclusive to people with special needs is that police should receive training on how to work with disabled people. Sara Athorp, the program coordinator at UW-Whitewaters LIFE program said that is something that the campus police in Whitewater do.
“Having that proactive advocacy before something happens, so that if something happens we know how to handle the situation,” Athorp said. “It's proactive versus reactive.”
She and other community members sitting at the table said that it's all about advocacy and making sure that people with disabilities get a say in the communities they live in.
