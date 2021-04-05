JANESVILLE
Rep. Bryan Steil is seeking applicants for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Gold Star Family Fellowship Program.
The program appoints a Gold Star Family fellow to help local veterans and their families with federal casework and act as a facilitator between federal, state and local agencies, according to a news release from Steil’s office.
“The Gold Star Family Fellowship Program is a great way to show our community’s respect and promise to support our military families,” Steil said in the release.
Applicants must be a parent, spouse, sibling, child or stepchild of a service member who died on active duty or received an honorable discharge and died within four years after military separation because of a service-connected disability.
Applications must include a resume, DD Form 261 for a service member who died on active duty or the last DD Form 214 issued with an honorable discharge, proof of dependency and proof of the applicant's relationship to the service member.
Those interested in applying should search for Gold Star Family Fellowship on usajobs.gov for more information and how to apply.