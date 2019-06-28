Nonprofit agencies can apply until July 22 for emergency food and shelter funds from the Department of Homeland Security.

Rock County was awarded a $63,981 Emergency Food and Shelter Program grant from the federal government, according to a news release.

The local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board, operated by United Way CEO Mary Fanning-Penny and representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, ECHO, Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Rock County government, and The Salvation Army Rock County, will distribute the funds.

To receive funds, agencies must:

Be private, voluntary nonprofits with a voluntary board or governing body.

Be eligible to receive federal funds.

Have an accounting system.

Practice non-discrimination.

Have the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

To apply, visit liveunited.org/efsp.