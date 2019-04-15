JANESVILLE

Herb Kohl Philanthropies is offering full scholarships to 40 Janesville middle school students for an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., from July 15 to 19.

Students will tour various monuments and memorials, participate in a workshop at the U.S. Capitol and have a photo opportunity at the White House. Scholarships will cover the cost of transportation, lodging, meals and admittance fees on the itinerary.

Eligible students must be active members of the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville and complete six weeks of “Career Launch” sessions before the trip. Club staffers and Janesville School District volunteers will be the chaperones.

An information session for parents and students will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, 200 W. Court St.

Applications must be returned to the club by 6 p.m. Monday, April 29. They are available at www.bgcjanesville.org.

Selected students will be notified by May 7. Five male and five female alternates also will be notified.