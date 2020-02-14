Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants to fill the register of deeds job in Walworth County, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Register of Deeds Donna Pruess plans to resign effective March 12 so she can spend time with her husband, who is retired, she told The Gazette.
The new appointee will complete her term, which ends Jan. 3, 2021, according to the release.
Applicants must submit cover letters listing their professional and academic qualifications, civic activities and community involvement. Applications are available under the "Apply to Serve" tab at www.evers.wi.gov. They are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
For more information about the application or appointment processes, email Flora Csontos, director for gubernatorial appointments, at govappointments@wisconsin.gov.