JANESVILLE
A potentially disastrous fire was thwarted by working sprinkler systems late Wednesday night at an apartment building at 221 N. Franklin St., according to Captain John McMann of the Janesville Fire Department.
Firefighters responded a call at about 9:18 p.m. Wednesday. McMann said a basket of clothing had started on fire in a closet when the sprinklers kicked in and doused the flames.
McMann said the fire could have caused a lot of destruction had the sprinklers not worked. He estimated the building had about $1,000 in water damage from the sprinkler system.
About 10 to 12 people were displaced. The Red Cross helped the residents find overnight shelter.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.