EVANSVILLE

Taylor Reichert was only 1 when she first visited Santa at the mall with her grandfather, Terry McKinney of Evansville.

Earlier this month, Taylor visited Santa for the 19th time with her beloved “Bompa,” as she affectionately calls Terry.

“I kind of get looks from people,” Taylor said, “but I just brush them off.”

She might be older and taller than most of Santa’s visitors, but Taylor feels perfectly comfortable with her grandpa at her side.

The Evansville teen knows every year with him is a blessing, especially since 2012, when Terry was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 49.

That year, Taylor was 12 and asked Santa if he could make her grandpa well.

The request brought Santa to tears, but he had no Christmas miracle.

Instead, Terry has fought tenaciously to keep the cancer in check.

In the last seven years, he has endured more than 120 chemotherapy treatments with only small breaks between them.

“He has fought very hard for his quality of life,” said Noelle LoConte, Terry’s doctor at Madison’s UW Carbone Cancer Center. “He’s like many of my patients. They endure a lot.”

For Terry, chemotherapy has caused severe neuropathy or pain all over, trouble breathing, nausea and a weakened immune system. But he refuses to be drugged up on painkillers.

Especially on the day he and Taylor visit Santa.

“It’s one of those days when, no matter how I feel, I’m going to be there with her,” Terry said. “Family is what keeps me going.”

On a dining room cupboard, Terry and his wife, Jana, proudly display the 19 photos of Terry, Taylor and Santa. In each photo, Taylor grows a little taller until she blossoms into a young woman.

Every year, they spend with Santa brings them closer.

“I feel very fortunate that I have this relationship with my grandfather,” Taylor said. “He played a huge role in my life when I was growing up. We both find the time together very special.”

Taylor called Terry the most courageous person she knows.

“He has endured so much pain every day,” she said, “and he doesn’t let anyone know.”

Taylor, who graduated from Evansville High School in May, said her grandpa is an inspiration.

“I went through a rough patch in high school,” she said. “But I just kept thinking about what he goes through every day. If he can get through that, then I can get through anything.”

Chemotherapy is Terry’s most consistent treatment. But as his daughter Cori Marann writes in her blog, “Cori’s World,” Terry has endured other therapies on “his journey through hell.”

Terry has been through radiation treatments. He has had surgery to remove a large section of his colon. He has gone through many CT and PET scans, MRIs, bone scans, EKGs, endoscopies and colonoscopies.

“His neuropathy progressed to the point long ago that he can’t walk without pain,” Cori said. “Putting weight on his feet hurts. Shoes that actually fit him hurt. The seams of his socks hurt. The weight of a blanket on his feet while he lies in bed is too much.”

When cancer spread to Terry’s lungs, he underwent lung ablations, a form of radiation to blast the cancer.

He has a broken rib that won’t heal and degenerative discs in his back. At one point, Terry was hospitalized with an ulcer in his digestive tract that took almost a year to heal.

Still, he stays strong.

“It’s a constant battle that he fights not for himself, but for us,” Cori said. “Everything he endures isn’t for him, it’s for us.”

In spite of pain, he cooks meals at home and plans to make his annual lasagna dinner for Christmas sometime in January when the current round of chemotherapy ends.

Cori is thankful to have her father another Christmas

“I’ve learned to treat every milestone and memory as special,” she writes. “And I take an annoying amount of pictures.”

Cori encourages people to be there for loved ones who are battling or have battled cancer.

“Be part of their journey,” she said in her blog. “Be aware that they’re stronger than you will probably ever be, and they most likely don’t even realize it.”

Jana helps her husband through the daily struggles.

“She tells me I have to open my eyes in the morning,” Terry said.

He called himself blessed to have her and other members of his family.

“With all the stuff going on, you would think I would be down, but I’m not,” Terry said. “Once I accepted what was going on, I realized there isn’t much I can do about it.”

He knows that someday he won’t be there for the annual Santa photo.

“We know it will end one day,” Terry said.

“But not this year.”