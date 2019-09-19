TOWN OF DARIEN

A Delavan woman died Wednesday at the scene of another fatal crash on Highway 11/14 in the town of Darien near the Rock and Walworth County border—an area that has worried local residents.

Authorities said in a news release Thursday that Tina Shafer, 56, died at the scene after Cole Bischke, 19, of Elkhorn struck Shafer’s SUV, which had turned left into his path.

The two were the only occupants of their respective vehicles. Bischke was transported to a local hospital with injuries, but his condition is unknown, according to the release.

Walworth County sheriff’s deputies responded to W9361 Highway 11/14 at about 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, the release states. Other rescue units also arrived and found two severely damaged vehicles in the ditch on the south side of the highway.

Shafer was driving westbound in a 2005 gray Ford Freestyle SUV and was trying to turn into a driveway. She turned in front of Bischke, who was eastbound in a 2018 silver Ram 2500 pickup truck, according to the release.

Shafer was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

An intersection down the road has seen two other fatal crashes going back to March 2018. The Walworth County Traffic Safety Commission in July discussed the intersection at County C/M, which is located west of Wednesday’s crash.

Sheriff’s Capt. Dave Gerber said in an email that Wednesday's crash was far enough away that it was not related to the County C/M intersection discussion.

He said he planned to ask county and state transportation officials for an update on the intersection at their Oct. 3 meeting.

This article was updated at 3:09 p.m. Thursday with comments from Capt. Dave Gerber.