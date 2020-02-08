TOWN OF LIMA
For the second time in less than a week, someone from Whitewater died after a traffic crash in the town of Lima after Rock County sheriff’s deputies say a 65-year-old man had a “medical event” before crashing Saturday.
At about 7:40 a.m. Saturday, deputies and Milton fire and EMS responders went to the crash on the 8000 block of North County KK, which is north of East Highway 59, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Deputies believe the man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on County KK, “when he suffered a medical event” before losing control and crashing, the release states. The car was overturned.
He and a 64-year-old woman from Whitewater were trapped inside, according to the release. The woman had minor injuries.
First responders performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died after being transported to a local hospital, the release states.
On Monday, Sterling H. M. Espinoza, 20, also of Whitewater, was driving near the same area of Saturday’s crash when she died from a rollover crash, according to an earlier news release. Two of her three passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.