If you happened to be shopping at Blain’s Farm & Fleet on Tuesday evening, it might have been a bit unusual to see a crowd of police officers by the entrance.
After it was reshaped into a door-to-door gift delivery service in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shop with a Cop returned to the store. Twenty-four students from the Janesville School District had the opportunity to shop alongside law enforcement officials from the Janesville Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Each student, selected for academic performance, behavior and attendance, were given up to $200 and spent time shopping for gifts with officers. The children were able to pick out any items they wanted—and had to buy at least one item for themselves.
For Jylon Turner, this was an opportunity to add to his toy gun collection and stock up on clothes before Christmas.
A fifth-grader at Monroe Elementary School, Jylon participated in his second Shop with a Cop in the last three years, though this go-around was a little more difficult for him. Jylon’s mother, Devona Edwards, said the pandemic led Jylon to become more withdrawn in public situations.
Not only was the spree a chance for Jylon to reacclimate to public spaces but it was also a chance for him to interact in more “positive spaces” that Edwards said are few and far between.
“It’s good for him to be influenced and participate in things like this that are positive for him,” she said.
After being paired up with officer Victoria Dawson of the Janesville Police Department, Jylon shed his initial apprehension and led the way to the clothing section.
Dawson, who recently helped with Milton’s Shop With a Cop outing, said it was rewarding to interact with children in a setting where both officers and civilians can bond.
“It’s not often I have contact with kids, and usually it’s not always good contact,” she said. "If I can increase the ones that are positive, it’s likely to make a positive impact.”
In addition to bonding, Dawson said it also gives people a chance to see the softer side of police.
“Everyone thinks we’re militaristic, but we’re not,” she said.
Though Edwards, who tagged along, encouraged him to get clothing he needed, the 11-year-old was anxious to get to the toys. The first thing he spotted was a toy gun, another of which he later grabbed—unbeknownst to his mother. When she asked him why he had gotten duplicate toys, he said the other was for his younger brother.
“He’s such a good kid,” she said, adding that Jylon purchased toys for his brother the last time.
Janesville police Chief Dave Moore, who also participated in the event, called the occasion an important opportunity for police officers to connect with youth in a helpful and giving way.
“If you think about the police profession, many of the contacts with young folks are in a circumstance of a negative contact,” he said. Since children selected for Shop With a Cop were in some way remarkable, Moore said they were deserving of the extra attention.
“This gives you a chance to build those relationships in a positive way,” Moore said.
Once Jylon shopped to his heart’s content — and the $200 limit was reached — it was time to check out. As they waited for the cashier to ring up the gifts Jylon turned to give his mother a hug, looked up and said "thanks."