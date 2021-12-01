JANESVILLE
Reindeer, Santa Clauses and elves will be prowling through Janesville’s downtown this Sunday.
Project 16:49 is holding its eighth annual Santa’s Pub Crawl with proceeds to benefit the nonprofit organization that serves Rock County’s unaccompanied homeless teens and the Rock County Cancer Coalition. The crawl runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“People have a great time. It brings a lot of people downtown and raises a lot of money for different charities,” said Jeremiah Homerding, a co-owner of Wiggy’s Saloon, 9 N. Parker Drive.
Last year, a modified version of the crawl was held because of COVID-19 restrictions. People were able to get a passport stamped at various bars over the course of a month. This year, festivities will again be part of one action-packed Sunday afternoon.
Homerding said it is always a festive event, with people dressing up in holiday-themed attire and enjoying a day of bar hopping.
“There are some very creative people out there, and they much appreciate it. We hand out a hat to everyone who participates,” he said.
A $10 admission includes a Santa hat and Christmas card that can be stamped at participating locations. The cards are then entered into a drawing for prizes, including tickets to a Packers game and suite tickets for a Badger men’s basketball game. Individual locations will have other raffles and activities throughout the day, as well.
Attendees can purchase hats and cards and start at any of the eight participating locations and continue in any order. Those locations include Wiggy’s Saloon, Rock County Brewing Company, Whiskey Ranch Bar & Grill, Looking Glass, Genisa Wine Bar, drafthouse, Riley’s Sports Bar & Grill, and O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub.
Much of the money raised comes from the Christmas Cash Raffle held in conjunction with the pub crawl. Raffle tickets are available now at all participating locations for $5 each. Winners will be drawn at 6 p.m. Sunday at Wiggy’s.
Project 16:49 Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo said the event has traditionally raised $9,000 to $10,000. She is hoping that having the Rock County Cancer Coalition as a co-beneficiary of the event will increase participation.
Project 16:49 is a year-round resource for unaccompanied homeless children and young adults from age 14 to 21. The organization provides basic assistance and case management services and operates two transitional living homes. About 300 unaccompanied homeless youth are identified in Rock County each year.
DeGarmo said food needs are up among the group’s clients as food costs are increasing. Some might not have transportation to a pantry or space for cooking.
In past years, Project 16:49 has provided two $10 gift cards for homeless students in the holiday gift bags they receive prior to winter break. This year, the organization is hoping to provide two $10 gift cards for fast food and one $25 grocery card along with staples they receive each year such as blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and some fun items.
“Food has become a hot commodity and prices have increased. If we get enough donations we will offer more,” DeGarmo said.
She said the gift bag collection will continue until Dec. 14 so schools can distribute them before winter break.
“We have such a wonderful community that supports our kids,” DeGarmo said. “We have different collection drives at different businesses and people who drop things for us at the houses and make sure our kiddos get taken care of.”
For more information visit project1649.org. Check or cash donations can be sent to Project 16:49, 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, WI 53545.
Rock County Cancer Coalition offers a community-based support system focused on reducing the financial burden of cancer patients in Rock County.