Annual motorcycle ride planned Saturday at Hammy's Roadside Bar Gazette staff Jul 14, 2022 JANESVILLEThe annual Mark "Hammy" Hamilton Memorial Ride is set for Saturday, July 16, from Hammy's Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave.All vehicles are welcomed to participate in this five-stop poker run. Food, raffles and activities will be held after the ride at Hammy's bar.Participation costs $15 per person or $25 per couple. Registration opens at 10 a.m. and the ride takes off at noon.Proceeds from the event will fund the Mark "Hammy" Hamilton Track Scholarship at Parker High School.