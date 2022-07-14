JANESVILLE

The annual Mark “Hammy” Hamilton Memorial Ride is set for Saturday, July 16, from Hammy’s Roadside Bar, 2131 Center Ave.

All vehicles are welcomed to participate in this five-stop poker run. Food, raffles and activities will be held after the ride at Hammy’s bar.

Participation costs $15 per person or $25 per couple. Registration opens at 10 a.m. and the ride takes off at noon.

Proceeds from the event will fund the Mark “Hammy” Hamilton Track Scholarship at Parker High School.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you