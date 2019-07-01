JANESVILLE

Genie Gottula takes a lot of pride in her garden.

It’s come a long way since the Janesville resident moved into the home on the property in 2005. Pushed right up against a forested patch, the garden had weeds and trees creeping in and growing rapidly when Gottula arrived.

The backyard now showcases plenty of green grass, and hundreds of flowers radiate vibrant hues. Sun peeks through the towering trees as buzzing bees motor through the garden.

Gottula’s garden is one of nine local gardens open to the public for Rotary Botanical Gardens’ 25th annual Home Garden Tour fundraiser.

“After I retired, I really started working on this place the way I like it,” Gottula said. “It was hard, hard work. From trimming trees to pulling weeds, it was a lot, but it was worth it.”

This year’s tour features nine gardens including Rotary Botanical Gardens and the SSM Health/St. Mary’s Hospital healing garden. There is plenty of variety, including one garden that features no flowers but instead has different types of grasses.

“We are looking for a nice variety,” said Barb Tapovatz, co-chair of the tour. “We like little gardens, big gardens, professional gardens—we love all of them.”

Gottula’s garden has plenty of flower variety as well. The work she has put into her retirement fun is easy to see. A walk through the backyard reveals multiple flower types and colors.

She said she has no idea how many flower varieties are in the garden because some grow naturally.

“I just like it to look peaceful, and that’s what I love about my backyard,” Gottula said.

Plenty of wildlifes make its way to her garden. The bees and hummingbirds especially enjoy Gottula’s work.

“I can sit up here, listen to the birds and watch the butterflies and the bees. I’m happy to be here and enjoy it all,” she said.

Tapovatz hopes people on the garden tour and enjoy both Gottula’s garden and the others on the tour.

“They’re all beautiful in their own way, and they all are designed by homeowners and gardeners who put a lot of time into them,” Tapovatz said.