BELOIT

Families Fighting Addiction is hosting its second annual Faces of Addiction to bring local and area experts together to talk about drug abuse.

The event starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the patio area behind The Rock Bar and Grill in Beloit.

It will draw officials from the Janesville and Beloit police departments, inpatient and outpatient treatment facilities and other local organizations, said Tracy Burtis, president of Families Fighting Addiction.

Burtis said she started the event to connect local people with treatment providers so they could get information and advice. The inpatient facilities are out of town, so officials can come to meet people in the area, she said.

“It’s just a good thing to bring everybody together, basically,” Burtis said.

Families Fighting Addiction also held its first Overdose Awareness Walk in Beloit on Aug. 31.

Burtis hopes a more unified front against addiction will lead to progress.

“In order to attack addiction, we have to attack it as a community,” she said. “Not one person. Not one family, but as a community.

“It’s going to be a long, drawn-out battle.”