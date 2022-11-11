JANESVILLE—ECHO is hosting its annual Thanksgiving basket distribution on Saturday, Nov.19. Its office at 65 S. High St. will be open for basket pickup from 8 a.m. to noon, and it will also be making basket deliveries in those hours.

ECHO (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others) has been running this program for almost 30 years.

