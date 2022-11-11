JANESVILLE—ECHO is hosting its annual Thanksgiving basket distribution on Saturday, Nov.19. Its office at 65 S. High St. will be open for basket pickup from 8 a.m. to noon, and it will also be making basket deliveries in those hours.
ECHO (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others) has been running this program for almost 30 years.
Executive Director Jessica Locher said the basket distribution allows lower-income families to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner they might not otherwise be able to afford.
“We provide a traditional meal with turkey, stuffing, gravy, potatoes, pies and the families can pick it up and take it home to cook,” she said.
Sign-up to receive a basket opened Oct. 3 and closes Friday, Nov. 11, according to ECHO’s website, but Locher said they expect to have some extra baskets and sign-up will continue until they run out.
To sign up, come to ECHO’s office and bring a photo ID, a current utility bill and proof of income like a bank statement. To sign up another person, bring all the documentation above and have that person call the office ahead of time and tell who is signing them up. If the person signing up has no income, bring a food stamp benefit form.
ECHO’s office hours are 9 a.m to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Locher said cash donations are needed to help cover the cost of the baskets. The cost to prepare one basket is $30, she said. To make a donation to cover the cost of one basket, send a $30 check to the ECHO office, or donate online at ECHO’s website, echojanesville.org. Click on the donate button and apply the funds to the Thanksgiving baskets.
Locher said ECHO expects to fill 600 baskets this year. She said in 2021 it cost more than $16,500 to put all of the baskets together.
She said there is no deadline to make donations and they can be made year round.
For more information go to ECHO’s website or call the ECHO office at 608-754-5333.
