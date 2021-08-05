Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKHORN
The annual Chip in Fore Kids golf fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12.
Hosted by Tree House Child and Family Center, the tournament will have a four-person scramble format. Check-in starts at 8 a.m.; tee time is 10 a.m. with a shotgun start.
Other events include a hole-in-one contest for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and various bucket raffles.
New this year is a helicopter golf ball drop before the shotgun start. Participants can purchase balls to drop for a chance to win up to $1,000.
A limit of 500 helicopter drop balls will be sold at $25 each or $100 for five. Balls will be sold until midnight Aug. 13.
Registration for the event costs $100 per person and includes breakfast, golf, most on-course games and an afternoon barbecue buffet.
To register, visit birdease.com/chipin forekids.
Proceeds from the event will support the Tree House to provide child abuse education services and prevention programs at the organization and throughout Walworth County.
For more information, contact Kathy Brown at 262-755-8733 or info@treehouseforkids.net.
