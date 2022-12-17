JVG_221219_BAGS01.jpg
Buy Now

Shawn Holzman, left, and Ben Huber both volunteer to help fill and sort bags of food during the Bags of Hope food drive and distribution at the Dollar General Distribution Center in Janesville on Saturday. The annual assembly-style food drive for low-income families and senior citizens has been organized by the Janesville School District and local businesses since 2009.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE- The Janesville School District took in more than $45,000 in its 14th annual Bags of Hope fundraiser, making 2022 as successful of a year as ever.

The drive provides two weeks-worth of food to families in need. Hundreds of volunteers descended on the Dollar General Warehouse, 101 Innovation Drive, in Janesville, on Saturday to help put together bags of food for more than 350 families and 50 seniors who live in the Janesville area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you