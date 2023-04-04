MILTON – Milton Mayor Anissa Welch held on to her seat Tuesday, capturing more than 63% of the vote and easily staving off a challenge from former mayor Tom Chesmore.

Welch brought home 1,170 votes, against Chesmore’s 667, which was roughly 36%, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. There were six write-in votes.

