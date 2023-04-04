MILTON – Milton Mayor Anissa Welch held on to her seat Tuesday, capturing more than 63% of the vote and easily staving off a challenge from former mayor Tom Chesmore.
Welch brought home 1,170 votes, against Chesmore’s 667, which was roughly 36%, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. There were six write-in votes.
“It’s really exciting. I’m proud of all the voters who came out and voted whether they voted for me or not,” Welch said late Tuesday.
The central issue of the race was the city’s fire service being absorbed into the Edgerton Fire District. Chesmore, a former Milton firefighter, leaned into the criticism of the direction fire service in post-election comments to a Gazette reporter Tuesday night.
Chesmore said the fire district will “implode,” and that Welch and “her people are going to have to clean it up.”
“They are making it to be this rosy thing and it’s not. People are going to see their taxes go up no matter how they are going to spin it,” Chesmore said. “I’m going to keep a close eye on it.”
Welch signaled she would try to bridge gaps to the opposition and those who voted against her, stating that she hoped to be “everybody’s mayor.”
“Whether they did vote for me or didn’t vote for me, I am here to make decisions for them,” Welch said.
Chesmore was elected mayor for the first time in 2009 and won re-election in 2011 before losing another bid for re-election in 2013. On Tuesday night, Chesmore ruled out another run for mayor.
“It gives me more time. I have plenty of things to do. It gives me more time to fish with my grandchildren. This was very expensive. I’m not doing this again,” Chesmore said.
