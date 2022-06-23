The American Red Cross is asking for more donations ahead of the July Fourth holiday. The request comes because during holiday weeks such as the Fourth of July, the American Red Cross sees a 21% decrease in blood and platelet donations, the organization said in a news release.
Those who donate between June 30 and July 10 will receive a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last, the group said.
Sites
Beloit: Noon to 5 p.m. July 19, Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Road.
Clinton: Noon to 5 p.m. June 27, St. Stephens Family Center, 716 Shu Lar Lane.
Edgerton: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 5, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 590 S. St. Joseph Circle.
Janesville: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 30, Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave.; noon to 6 p.m. July 6, Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1550 S. Osborne Ave.; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1250 E. Racine St.; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 18, Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St.
Milton: 1-6 p.m. June 29, Milton High School, 114 W. High St.
Orfordville: Noon to 5 p.m. July 20, American Legion, 3913 S. Highway 213.
