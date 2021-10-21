Wendy Tupper helps organize books on Tuesday for the Janesville American Association of University Women upcoming annual used book sale from Oct. 14 to 17 and Oct. 22 to 24 at Olde Town Mall, 20 S. Main St. This year marks the 60th year the group has sponsored a book sale. Thousands of hardcover and paperback books will be available for purchase. Profits from the sale will fund scholarships for area high school students and women older than 25 who are continuing their education. Entry will cost $5 on Oct. 14 but is free on all other sale days. Customers can also fill a bag for $10 on Oct. 24.
The Janesville American Association of University Women is hosting the second weekend of its annual used book sale Friday to Sunday, Oct. 22 to 24, at Olde Town Mall, 20 S. Main St.
This year marks the 60th year the group has sponsored a book sale. Thousands of hardcover and paperback books will be available for purchase. Profits from the sale will fund scholarships for area high school students and women older than 25 who are continuing their education.
Sale hours are from:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
Entry is free, and customers will be able to fill a bag for $10 on Sunday, Oct. 24. For more information, visit aauw-janesville.net.
