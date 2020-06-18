BELOIT
Amazon is “meeting and beating” construction targets for its Beloit fulfillment center project, a city official said Wednesday.
Drew Pennington, city director of planning and building services, told members of the Gateway Business Park Association Review Board that construction on the 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center at 1255 Gateway Blvd. is on track to finish by the end of July.
The board approved variance requests for signs around the 80-acre property in the business park. The signs compiled with city code but required exemptions from business park standards, Pennington said.
Construction on the fulfillment center started in October 2019, and the facility is expected to be open in time for the holiday season.
In January, Amazon announced plans to hire 500 full-time workers. Employees will pack and ship large customer items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and larger household goods.
Job postings on the company’s website and on third-party job sites include various open positions, some posted as recently as May 29. The positions can be viewed by visiting amazon.jobs and searching "Beloit, Wisconsin."
In other business Wednesday, the board reviewed a request to waive construction obligations related to Hendricks Commercial Properties' spec building plans at 720 Gateway Blvd. Because of COVID-19, the company and the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corp. are reworking a purchase and sale agreement for the property.
Andrew Janke, director of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corp., said a meeting will be scheduled with Hendricks to review the amended agreement.