EAST TROY

Just a year after the Alpine Valley Music Theatre got back on its feet and began hosting shows after a 2017 shutdown, the renowned outdoor music venue and amphitheater in East Troy has sold.

Consolidated Tomoka Land, a Daytona Beach, Florida, real estate investor, announced this week it has bought the 150-acre music venue off County D. The purchase includes the theatre’s 37,000-capacity amphitheater and its 7,500-seat pavilion.

According to state Department of Revenue property transfer records, Consolidated-Tomoka paid the former owner, an affiliate of Milwaukee firm Zilber Property Group, $7.5 million for Alpine.

The venue has had a more than 40-year history hosting concerts by such big-name, touring artists as The Grateful Dead, Jimmy Buffet, the Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam and the Dave Matthews Band.

Zilber had owned Alpine since 1989.

Under the sale, Live Nation Entertainment, the company that leases and manages Alpine Valley as a concert venue, will continue a contracted lease through 2030, Consolidated-Tomoka announced.

Consolidated-Tomoka said Live Nation’s lease will include annual rent increases over the next 11 years.

It’s not immediately clear what, if any, impact the new ownership would have on Live Nation’s operations or entertainment bookings at the theatre. Live Nation’s contract is a structured as an “absolute net lease,” a type of lease that puts tenants on the hook for maintenance and management of the property.

Alpine went on a yearlong hiatus in 2017 after several years of declining concert attendance. It was the first summer since the Alpine opened in 1977 that the venue didn't host concerts.

At the time, some perennial guests to the legendary concert venue, including Jimmy Buffett, for a few years had opted to try their hand at sports stadium shows. Some of those regular bookings had pulled out of Alpine.

Live Nation worked in 2017 to upgrade Alpine’s venue, and reopened in 2018.

This year, Alpine booked back-to-back shows in July by Dave Matthews, who’d taken a two-year break from playing at the venue, along with shows by Jimmy Buffett, and jam-band Phish.

This month, Alpine is hosting upcoming shows by The Who and the 2019 Farm Aid music festival, a set of shows led by Willie Nelson, and including other shows by Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Bonnie Raitt and Tanya Tucker.