Merle Franks has a thing or two to say about being grateful.
“I give thanks all the time,” the 70-year-old Janesville man said about the regular mission trips he makes to Amazonas, Brazil.
He does not get paid to help people without medical and dental care along the untamed Amazon River and its tangle of tributaries. Instead, he has to buy his own airline tickets and contribute toward the general expense of each trip.
Recipients are thankful.
But Franks is equally thankful for the trips in his life.
He sees how the humanitarian effort has opened his world in so many ways.
While helping others, he has made friends all across Brazil. He has experienced wondrous sunrises and sunsets on the world’s largest river. He has shared the deep joy of service with family members who have traveled with him.
It all started simply enough.
Almost 30 years ago, Franks made his first tenuous trip to Brazil with a church group, mostly to tell people about Christ. Later, he made several more.
In 2007, he connected with Earl and Ruth Anne Haubner, who founded Central Brazil Mission almost 50 years ago.
The Haubners plant Christian churches in the rainforest and have baptized some 40,000 believers. But they also care for people in villages far from medical help.
To accomplish their goals, they look to people such as Franks for funding, supplies and manpower aboard a medical boat, which has taken more than 80 trips on the Amazon River to remote villages.
The flat-bottomed vessel is equipped with both medical and dental clinics as well as a pharmacy.
Doctors, dentists, nurses and evangelistic teams are part of almost all trips, which begin in Manaus, a huge city surrounded by 2 million square miles of rainforest.
The boat plies the river 250 miles east of Manaus and stops regularly at six to eight villages.
Franks, who worked as an emergency medical technician in Milton for five years, has made more than 20 trips to Brazil.
The most recent trips have been with Central Brazil Mission. Five were this year, and each trip was 10 days long.
During his 2018 trips, a doctor saw more than 2,300 patients, and 872 people got dental care, Franks said.
Aboard the boat, he has taken on different responsibilities. Most recently, he has been a dental assistant. In that role, he helped with cleaning and sterilizing equipment and organized instruments for the dentist.
The boat’s Brazilian dentist asks for Franks to be her assistant because he has done such a good job.
“She would love to have him on all trips,” mission founder Earl Haubner explained. “Merle has a very good relationship with the entire crew on the boat and has even learned to speak some pretty good Portuguese.”
Haubner called Franks a vital part of the effort known as Project Amazonas: Christ, Life and Health Ministry.
Franks is “an excellent example of someone who wants to serve and be useful,” he said. “The Brazilian people love him because he shows his love to them.”
Franks has shown so much commitment he will be elected a new trustee at the annual Central Brazil Mission trustees meeting.
In addition, “he has really become a part of the Haubner family during these last few years,” Haubner said.
Haubner and his wife have been missionaries in Brazil since 1969.
Each time Franks leaves for Manaus, he gathers up medical supplies, including ointment for sore muscles, ibuprofen and cough medicine, to take along.
He belongs to Janesville’s Roxbury Church of Christ. Some members went with him on a trip in 2017, and another group will go in 2020.
Franks traveled more often to Brazil after his retirement as a tool-and-die maker two years ago and after the death of his wife, Sandy, three years ago.
“Sandy was always supportive of the trips,” he said. “I feel that doing what I’m doing is my way of honoring her memory. She was a caring and loving woman.”
In 2016 and 2017, Franks made three trips each year.
“It’s something I enjoy, and we are able to do so much good for people,” he said. “I have to continue to make a difference.”
He offered insight to anyone with extra time on hand.
“There’s no reason to feel sorry for yourself when so many opportunities exist to help other people,” Franks said. “They don’t have to be through a church.”
Traveling in the rainforest has given him new perspective on how fortunate he is.
“I have never gone hungry,” Franks said. “I’ve always had a roof over my head. I’ve always had medical and dental care.”
He added:
“The way we live in the United States is not how many in the world live. We have so much to be grateful for.”
