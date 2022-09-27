Allium bulbs for at at Edgerton Hospital until Oct. 1 GAZETTE STAFF Sep 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDGERTON--Edgerton Hospital is holding an allium bulb sale now through Saturday, Oct. 1, in the hospital lobby, 11101 N. Sherman Road.Allium is a perennial plant that attracts pollinators and is deer resistant. The hospital will have 15 varieties of the bulb for sale, according to a hospital release.The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the hospital’s Healing Garden.For more information, contact Healing Garden Manager Mark Dwyer at 608-561-6617 or mdwyer@edgertonhospital.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville Police Chief David Moore named acting city manager City of Janesville creates new TIF district for strawberry greenhouse development Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Cooking, healthy living events part of annual Janesville schools' Bags of Hope fundraiser League of Women Voters hosts Rock County sheriff candidates forum Wednesday Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022