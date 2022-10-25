EDGERTON—Taking shape since August of last year, Alliant Energy’s 473-acre North Rock solar farm is, as of this week, officially ready to pump electricity onto the grid.

The site’s 120,000 black solar panels—technically 360,000 if you consider they collect solar energy on both the top and ground-facing underside—are now operational.

JVG_221025_SOLAR01.jpg
An aerial view showing about half of the recently completed 50-megawatt North Rock Solar Project located in the town of Fulton on Monday.
JVG_221025_SOLAR07.jpg
during a tour of the recently completed 50-megawatt North Rock Solar Project located in the Town of Fulton on Monday, Oct. 24. The total project area covers 473 acres and is estimated to create enough energy to power approximately 13,000 homes.
JVG_221025_SOLAR05.jpg
Construction Manager Erik Jensen responds to a question while giving a tour of the recently completed 50-megawatt North Rock Solar Project located in the Town of Fulton on Monday, Oct. 24. The total project area covers 473 acres and is estimated to create enough energy to power approximately 13,000 homes.
JVG_221025_SOLAR04.jpg
An aerial view of the recently completed 50-megawatt North Rock Solar Project located in the Town of Fulton on Monday, Oct. 24. The total project area covers 473 acres and is estimated to create enough energy to power approximately 13,000 homes.
