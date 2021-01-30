TOWN OF BELOIT
A new solar energy field designed to feed power to Alliant Energy's new West Riverside Energy Center is expected to be operating by the end of February or early March, Alliant officials say.
Bob Newell, senior manager of strategic projects, said the 4-megawatt solar field in the town of Beloit will produce auxiliary power to boost the main natural gas-fired plant’s productivity.
“It will help offset some of that parasitic energy consumption that other equipment uses,” Newell said.
The main plant produces an average of 700 megawatts of electricity daily—enough for more than 550,000 customers. It uses about 18 megawatts of electricity on its own to keep the lights on and equipment functioning.
Once they're operating, the solar panels will be able to supply 25% of the facility’s indoor electrical needs, said Paul Gregor, West Riverside Energy Center plant manager.
The plant, 4201 S. Walters Road, went online last spring and ran smoothly throughout last summer and fall, Newell said. It has remained efficient and has been operating under budget by $30 million, he said.
A brief outage will occur sometime in mid-February to conduct routine maintenance, Newell said.
Alliant is working on several other solar facility projects across the state. It announced in October that it plans to build two new facilities west of Beloit and north of Brodhead that would start producing electricity by the end of 2023, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.
Meanwhile, Alliant has finished its extension of the Peace Trail to the south of the West Riverside Energy Center. Bicyclists and pedestrians can see the facility from the pathway adjacent to the solar farm.
Exterior construction on a visitors center along the trail is also complete, Newell said. Crews are still working on the building's interior, and it could open to the public sometime in April.
Newell said numerous tests were conducted on emissions, and the new facility passed all of them.
“This facility was built because we retired several coal-fired plants and units and replaced them with gas-fitted units,” he said. “The price of natural gas is lower and more cost-competitive.”
The town of Beloit plant employs 43 people full time, about double the original number, Gregor said.
“We’ve added some pretty good jobs in the area,” he said.
Tax revenue from the plant ultimately is returned to the area communities, including the town of Beloit and Rock County, which split $3 million in annual revenue. The town gets roughly $1 million of that pie.
Gregor and Newell said conversations are ongoing about whether to hold a grand opening ceremony for the facility during the pandemic.
Gregor said it’s possible a one-year anniversary opening event could be held in summer after the solar panels are fully operational.