TOWN OF BELOIT
Alliant Energy officials say they’ll try to keep the noise down for town of Beloit residents as they start testing at the company’s new power plant, which is still under construction.
Bob Newell, senior manager of strategic projects for Alliant Energy, said final steam blow tests at the West Riverside Energy Center will begin as early as Friday and no later than Monday. The tests should help determine noise levels at the new plant.
Newell said the plant has suffered setbacks that have delayed its startup date. Crews had to spend time cleaning up debris from prior tests after well water was mistakenly allowed into the plant’s heat recovery systems.
“Hopefully, this goes quickly and we do not have to shut down,” Newell said. “It looks like we’re in good shape to go forward here. Hopefully, we’ll have some good luck for a change.”
Steam blows are a one-time procedure, but they tend to be loud, Newell said. The testing could take six to eight days.
Newell said several town residents attended a Feb. 5 neighborhood meeting, where they expressed concern about noise caused by steam blows.
“We’re doing some things a little bit different to try to reduce the sound levels,” he said.
In an effort to reduce the noise, Newell said Alliant Energy has replaced its water-powered silencers with alternative mufflers. Sound-proof barriers also have been installed to help block out sound waves, he said.
The noise mufflers are designed to reduce low-frequency vibrations and rumbling sounds that could travel long distances, Newell said. The mufflers also will allow less visible steam during the tests.
Town residents can request an on-site sound expert take a noise reading on their properties, Newell said.
After the steam blows are complete, Newell said Alliant will test the steam turbines to ensure they are operating up to code.
The plant is expected to start churning out power commercially in April or May, he said. A public open house will be scheduled sometime this summer.
Newell said crews are expected to break ground for new solar panels on a nearby site sometime in May.